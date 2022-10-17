MAYFIELD — Upon first knowing that his team would have to travel to ancient War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield for the second round of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Football Playoffs, Murray Middle Head Coach’s first observation went something like,”We know this won’t be easy.”
Saturday afternoon’s rematch of a game at equally ancient Ty Holland Stadium in Murray, that Hernandez’s Tigers won with a touchdown in the final two minutes, again came down to the late stages. Again, Murray Middle scored in the final two minutes, this time to pad a lead, but the Cardinals played beat the clock at the other end, scoring with .02 seconds left to give themselves a chance for a game-tying two-point conversion.
But the Tigers stood tall and stopped the Cards to seal a dramatic 22-20 win that moves Murray Middle into Tuesday’s third-round contest with Graves County.
“Oh my gosh man!” Hernandez exclaimed in an interview Saturday night, a few hours after his team returned home. “Look ... playing at Mayfield is always hard and, at the end of the day, we got it done.”
The win not only sets up a rematch with Graves at 6:30 Tuesday night at Jay F. Buckley Field in Mayfield, it does two other things. First, it keeps the Tigers’ perfect season intact as they move to 10-0 on the season. Second, Hernandez said it is his belief that this may be the first time for a Murray Middle team to defeat a Mayfield team twice in the same season.
However, in the early going, it appeared this might be the day Murray Middle’s season was on the brink. Mayfield stormed out of the gate to score a touchdown and take an early 8-0 lead and that was how the score stood at halftime.
“We actually played our worst first half all season. We just started very slow,” Hernandez said, recalling his rather simple halftime message. “Let’s regroup, grab the ball and we’re going to go down and score.”
That they did. A long Colin Winters kickoff return set up quarterback Daven Hood’s five-yard run and two-point pass to Tristan Dennis to tie the game at 8-8. Mayfield answered with a long scoring run to regain the lead but another big Winters kickoff return led to Dennis’ seven-yard touchdown run and Hood’s two-point run and a 16-14 Tiger lead with a little less than five minutes left in the third.
Then, the Tigers seemed to have things in hand when they drove 55 yards to get Hood’s six-yard TD run and a 22-14 lead. However, the Cards would score in the dying seconds, only to be denied overtime as the Tigers stopped their two-point try.
Hernandez said this was a character-building win.
“In my postgame talk with (his players), I told that you find out the character of a team when things go wrong, and we had that all day,” he said. “I could not be more proud of them.”
