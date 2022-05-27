MAYFIELD — The Murray Middle School boys soccer team claimed the district championship a few weeks ago with a 3-0 win over Graves County to end their season undefeated and extend this team’s winning streak to 21 games.
Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, who handles the middle school program during the spring, said this team of Tigers put in a tremendous amount of work that paid off.
“For the second straight year, they have gone undefeated and won the championship. I love their attitude toward each other and the game,” Rosa said. “They continued to get better and showed that, with the right mindset, personal and team goals are attainable.”
Members of the Murray Middle team include Henri Acreman-Nyawala, Jesus Alvarez, Brady Burkeen, Ethan Carson, Anderson Compton, Kellen Crouch, Vinny D’Ambrosio, Logan Dodd, Drew Foley, Hank Fronza, Tyce Gibson, Caleb Haynes, Elias Houck, Taft Leatherwood, Paxton Mastera, Myson Miller, Maddox Mitchell, Brodie Morris, Cole Morris, Cooper Morris, Xavier Robinson, Oliver Rosa, Liam Ryan, Liam Sykes, Eli Whitaker and manager Jack Stiff.
The Tigers are coached by Jared Rosa and Michael Mangold.
