MURRAY — Ty Holland Stadium has seen its share of important Murray/Mayfield rivalry matchups over the years, especially recently, but the bragging rights between the two towns’ middle school programs were on the line for their annual matchup Thursday night in a heated contest with an electric, sometimes ugly, atmosphere in the stands.
“It was like a typical Mayfield/Murray game,” said Tiger Head Coach Hugo Hernandez. “It’s hard fought, they’re never going to stop. They’re a very disciplined team and always going to come back regardless of what the score is, so we knew we had to play every second of the game.”
The undefeated Tigers (6-0) were able to pull away late and hold off the Cardinals’ (4-2) final drive to win thanks to quarterback Daven Hood’s 5-yard touchdown burst through the middle of the Mayfield defensive line with 2:26 left in the game to give the Tigers all they needed to put away the Cardinals.
“We thought that we needed to make adjustments because they were crowding everybody inside,” said Hernandez. “So, we took a timeout and spread them out a little bit. It worked and (Hood) was decisive in his lane.”
Murray’s offense struck first when Hood connected with wide receiver Triston Dennis on a 43-yard completion with 3:31 left in the 1st quarter, and after a successful 2-point conversion by Hood, the Tigers led 8-0.
The score would stay the same through the 2nd quarter, as a long time-eating drive for the Cardinals finally ended in a punt, but not before tensions started to flare on the visiting sideline following a slew of penalties on the visiting Cardinals, causing Murray Middle administrators to get involved at one point.
Tensions didn’t subside either as the 3rd quarter was coming to an end, as Hood would connect with Kaydence Kindle on a 29-yard touchdown strike with 3:16 left in the period, followed by a 47-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals to give them their first spark of the night, aided by recovering the subsequent onside kick. Emotions were high as opposing fans could be heard yelling across the field at each other.
The Cardinals would drive the ball down to the Tiger 5-yard line, and following a successful, crucial 2-point conversion, tie the game with 7:12 left in the game, which ultimately set up the aforementioned game-winner by Hood.
The Tiger defense would hold off one last Mayfield drive, and on 4th-and-16 from their own 36-yard line with just under a minute to play, the Cardinal quarterback would see his desperation heave into Tiger territory get swatted down to the turf by two Tiger defenders to effectively end the game.
“The one thing I do say about this team is they don’t stop,” said Hernandez. “They love each other, they care for each other, and that’s what it is. We’re a family here and that’s what we teach.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.