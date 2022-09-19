Murrsy Middle football

Murray Middle School Tigers Owen Howell (65) and Triston Dennis (21) tackle a Mayfield Middle ball carrier in their 20-14 win over the Cardinals at Ty Holland Stadium Thursday night.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Ty Holland Stadium has seen its share of important Murray/Mayfield rivalry matchups over the years, especially recently, but the bragging rights between the two towns’ middle school programs were on the line for their annual matchup Thursday night in a heated contest with an electric, sometimes ugly, atmosphere in the stands.

“It was like a typical Mayfield/Murray game,” said Tiger Head Coach Hugo Hernandez. “It’s hard fought, they’re never going to stop. They’re a very disciplined team and always going to come back regardless of what the score is, so we knew we had to play every second of the game.”

