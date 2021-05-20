MURRAY—The Murray Middle School Girls Soccer finished the season undefeated for the 2021 spring season, ending their season as District 2 Champions and Region 1 Champions. The team played well in both district and regional play, only allowing four goals all season.
Murray Middle School Girls Soccer wins District and Region
- Special to the Ledger
