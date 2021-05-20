MMS

From Left: (back row): Coach Lindey Hunt, Malaika Gachoka, Elly Grogan, Isabelle Bourne, Aubrey Settle, Ella Parker, Kerrigan Welsh, Ava Claire Flota, Cora McConnell, Avery Vanover, Bria Stiff, Leanne Wortham, and  Coach Michael Mangold (second row): Head Coach Callie Adams, Romy Seay, Madyson Martin, Jaylynn Varneke, Hannah Elmore, Maris McMahon, Flora Falwell, Kendyll English, Coach Daniel Gachoka  (front row): Presley Hatchett, Phoenix Frank, Addyson Robbins, Madison Fox, and Taylor Garland.

 PHOTO BY DAVID EATON

MURRAY—The Murray Middle School Girls Soccer finished the season undefeated for the 2021 spring season, ending their season as District 2 Champions and Region 1 Champions.  The team played well in both district and regional play, only allowing four goals all season.