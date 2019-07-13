MURRAY— Open practices/tryouts will begin Tuesday July 16 for Murray middle school softball.
Incoming 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th graders interested in playing middle school softball are encouraged to attend. There will not be a specific tryout date. Team will be chosen from open practices. We will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the rest of July from 6-8:30.
With anticipated rain on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Barry, it’s important that potential participants are aware that there will be no cancellation due to weather. Instead, the practices will be held indoor if their is rain or if the field is wet.
It is not required to be at all sessions, but it is highly recommended by interim head coach Kimberly Pidcock. For more information email kpidcock16@gmail.com.
