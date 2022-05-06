MURRAY — The Murray Middle boys soccer team will be putting a two-year-long winning streak on the line next week when it participates in the 4th District Tournament title match at Graves County.
Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, who also handles the middle school program, said the Tigers are 6-0 this season, as they have fought poor weather conditions that have caused numerous rainouts. However, those six wins, including a win this week over Mayfield in the tournament opener, has extended a streak that now numbers about 20 wins, dating back to last year.
The Tigers will face the host Graves County Eagles Monday night in Mayfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.