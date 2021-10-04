MURRAY — The 2021 Murray Open is in the books. Disc golfers competed in this PDGA B-tier disc golf tournament over two days, Sept. 18 and 19, successfully dodging predicted rain showers.
Murfreesboro, Tennessee’s Vilo Sabengsy returned to Murray for the second time this year, and for the second time he left his mark on the course records. Sabengsy knocked six strokes off of the existing 27 hole “red” course record with a 75, then turned in an 84 on the 27 hole “yellow” course, three strokes below any other competitor. That 84 is the new standard on the yellow course since that layout has never been played in tournament action.
Hopkinsville native, former MSU student, and current Bowling Green resident Stephen Incata trailed Sagengsy by eight strokes, four stokes each round, to take second place in the Men’s Open Professional division. Incata was three strokes better than Smyrna, Tennessee’s Mack Ferrell with the top three finishers sharing the $800 purse in the professional division.
On the women’s side, Murray area golfer Leah Haws bested Mayfield’s Nancy Parks by 10 strokes on the way to setting a new women’s “red” course record with a 113. She followed that up the next day with the inaugural “yellow” course record of 134. Haws broke a finger on her throwing hand in the middle of the second round, but was seemingly unaffected, having her finger taped up by Parks after the round was completed.
In the amateur Advanced division, Memphis, Tennessee’s Dylan Lomax turned in a 75 on Saturday’s “red” course and shares the red layout record with Sabengsy. He kept his foot on the gas with an 87 the next day, a fine “yellow” course score only three strokes behind Sabengsy’s new course record, and only three strokes off of Sabengsy’s 159 total for the tournament. Lomax was seven strokes better than second place finisher, Murray’s Ryan Messenger.
In the men’s 50+ division, Murray’s Tom Trinidad Jr. took a single stroke victory over Gary Haws, breaking the tie that existed before they played the 54th hole of the tournament, a similar scenario from a tournament earlier this year with the same result.
Murray’s Nick Dues won the men’s Intermediate division by one stroke over Mayfield’s Michael Glover, while Johnny Gurule also won by one stroke in the men’s Rec division over Lofton Rowley.
Murray also welcomed Bowling Green’s H.B. Clark this weekend. Clark was the designer of Murray’s course, as well as dozens of others in Kentucky, Tennessee, and other states. Clark returned to Murray, not to work, but to compete and win the men’s 65+ professional division. Clark will host the Kentucky State Championships at Madisonville on Oct. 1-3.
