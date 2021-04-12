MURRAY—Kade Gibson threw a shutout to lead Murray past University Heights 7-0 on Saturday.
Murray pulled off the big victory without ever scoring many runs in an inning.
The most they scored was two in the seventh.
The Tigers got things started in the first inning when Nick Holcomb singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
A single by Hancock in the fourth inning was a positive for University Heights.
Gibson took the win for the Tigers. Gibson surrendered zero runs on one hit over seven innings, striking out ten and walking one.
Hancock was on the mound for University Heights. Hancock surrendered seven runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out four.
Murray hit one home run on the day. Gibson went deep in the fifth inning.
The Tigers saw the ball well today, racking up ten hits in the game.
Caden Kelly and Nathan Rogers all had multiple hits for Murray
Rogers and Kelly each managed two hits to lead Murray.
Dylan Jennings led the Tigers with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.
Murray didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Hancock went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead University Heights in hits.
