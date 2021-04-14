PADUCAH—The Murray Tiger’s 17 run first inning routed the Fulton City Bulldogs on Monday night 17-0 in a three inning mercy rule win.
It took one inning for the Tigers to put the game away from the Bulldogs.
Murray scored 17 runs in the bottom of the first to seal the deal in the 17-0 three inning game.
Carson Tucker led the way for the Tigers with five RBIs in the bottom of the first.
The Tigers as a whole scored 17 runs on 11 hits.
There were 16 RBIs in the first inning by the Tigers.
Fulton City did not help their cause during the big inning. They had 11 errors in the bottom of the first that led to more base runners and more runs for the Tigers in the win.
Caden Kelly was untouchable on the mound for Murray. He gave up no hits in the two innings he worked and struck out six in the win. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.