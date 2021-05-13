MURRAY—Brendan Dahncke signed his Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. Lindsey Wilson is a member of NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) while competing in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) and the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). It awards associates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
“First off, I want to thank my parents and family for believing in me and making all of my dreams possible,” Dahncke said. “Next, I want to thank all my previous coaches for everything they’ve done and putting me in the position I’m in today. Football is what I’ve known since I could remember and it was my first love. Without it, I don’t know where I would be at today. Not only has this sport made me a better athlete but also a better person and taught me how to be a man. With that said it’s beyond a blessing to say I’m going to continue my academic and athletic career at Lindsey Wilson College!!!”
Dahncke played his junior and senior year of football at Murray after moving to Murray at the beginning of his junior year.
“Brendan deserves this shot at playing at the next level,” Murray Head Football Coach Keith Hodge said. “After moving here and going through his junior year, we knew he would have a great senior year. He played a huge role in what led to our success this season. His mentality towards the game sets him apart and he can use that going forward. Lindsey is recruiting him to play running back but I think they’ll see he can play multiple positions to help their program. Couldn’t be more proud and excited for Brendan and his family to get this opportunity to become a student-athlete at Lindsey Wilson.
Dahncke will have people from Murray supporting him as he moves on to the next level.
“I want to wish Brendan the best of luck at Lindsey Wilson,” Murray Athletic Director Ann Greenfield said. “ I feel he will continue to excel at the next level.”
Despite having a short experience at Murray, Dahncke has left an impact on the school already.
“Brendan is a great young man who is a competitor in every sport,” Murray High Principal Tony Jarvis said. ” We are so excited to see what his future holds for him.” n
