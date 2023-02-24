Diinh and team

Murray mixed martial artist Christian Dinh raises his hands in triumph after his MMA professional debut victory last month in Shephardsville. Also shown, from left, are support team members Terry Pinkston, Katie Elmore, Wallace McCoy and Robbie Markum.

 Photo provided

MURRAY  — It was about three weeks ago that Murray mixed martial artist Christian Dinh took the first step toward what he hopes will someday see him on fight cards with some of the biggest names in the sport.

That first step was memorable as his professional debut ended in a victory. More impressive, it ended in a stoppage as he registered a technical knockout of New Yorker Nick Mondelli in less than two minutes.