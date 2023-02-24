MURRAY — It was about three weeks ago that Murray mixed martial artist Christian Dinh took the first step toward what he hopes will someday see him on fight cards with some of the biggest names in the sport.
That first step was memorable as his professional debut ended in a victory. More impressive, it ended in a stoppage as he registered a technical knockout of New Yorker Nick Mondelli in less than two minutes.
It was also what Dinh described as a bit of a surprise in how the fight ended, with a flurry of right hands to the head after a front kick to the liver forced Mondelli (also making his pro debut) to the canvas 1:36 into the scheduled 15-minute bout in the Louisville suburb of Shephardsville.
“Honestly? I didn’t even think I kicked him all that hard. It felt like I barely touched him,” Dinh said a few days ago as he recalled his victorious debut. “I was very surprised when I saw him go down (after a delayed reaction), but, in rewatching the fight, when I kicked him, he was kind of crouched over. He hadn’t stood up tall yet (which is when such a shot would be felt).
“I literally drove the ball of my foot inside his stomach. It was almost like a knife piercing him.”
Front kicks were Dinh’s primary form of offense in the fight. He fired several such shots at his opponent but also added a few leg kicks to the mix. He said he thought those would eventually be the shots that would end the fight, especially when he landed an inside leg kick about a minute before he scored the fatal blow.
“He picked his leg up after that one as if to say, ‘Whoa!’ At that point, I knew I was going to be using a lot of kicks,” said Dinh, who said his first front kick of the fight told him all he needed to know about his ability to score with his feet. “He actually opened with a kick but it was kind of a feeling-out kick (similar to the first jab of a boxing match) and I knew his kicks were going to be nothing. Then, I started going with front kicks and he started bending forward and, with that, I knew my kicks were on point.”
Dinh just missed a direct hit with his only head kick about 15 seconds before the liver shot, but he said that it appeared it may have caught Mondelli on the top of the head and startled him a bit. In the process of trying the head shot, Dinh fell to the canvas. Mondelli tried to take advantage by attempting a submission arm bar, after Dinh achieved full guard on the ground (meaning Dinh’s body completely covered the opponent) but could not complete the hold.
Seconds later, Dinh landed the liver shot.
“Whenever you’re kicked in the liver or kidneys, it pretty much shuts your whole body down. Your whole body has to reset,” Dinh said. “Your mind is asking, ‘Hey! What just happened? I can’t breathe!’ So he couldn’t do anything.
“It took just a minute and 36 seconds. I wasn’t surprised but I was definitely a little let down. There’s so much hard work and preparation that goes into it and I feel like I’ve almost been working my entire life for that moment, and it was like, ‘boom!’ It was over. I was ready to fight this guy for 15 minutes, so I guess I wanted to last a little longer.”
Now, he is contemplating his second pro bout.
“I don’t have any official plans yet but I’m definitely going to be fighting soon,” he said of how he is hoping for a bout in a closer venue to Murray, such as Evansville, Indiana or Bowling Green.
In the meantime, he is preparing his Quest Mixed Martial Arts/Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teammates for their next bouts at an event next weekend in Paducah. Fighters on the card include Robbie Markum, Terry Pinkston and Wallace McCoy, all under the coaching of Dinh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.