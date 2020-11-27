MURRAY – Murray High School senior Mary Browder Howell has added yet another golf achievement to her long list of accomplishments in the sport. On Nov. 10, Howell was named a Region 1 Girls Bluegrass Golf All-Star by the Bluegrass Golf Foundation.
She received the honor due to the results from events she participated in over the course of the regular season, regional and state championship events.
According to the BGF release:
“One of the primary goals of the Bluegrass Golf Foundation is to support players wishing to pursue golf at the collegiate level, and the Bluegrass Golf All-Star program provides another opportunity to assist high school golfers with building their resume,” said Chris Redle, executive director of the BGF. “The rankings formula used by the BGF is the first system that rewards players shooting lower scores. By combining regular season events with the regional and state championship results, players from every region have the chance to receive recognition as an All-Star or Honorable Mention.”
The ranking system combines points earned in the best five (5) high school regular season events, regional tournament, and state tournament. Bonus points are awarded for all players with a score of -3 or better, as well as players with scores between -2 and +1. Yardage requirements are consistent with expectations for other recognition programs. The points system focuses on complete transparency with at least three all-stars and two honorable mentions from each high school golf region.”
Along with the honor, all recipients receive a membership to the Bluegrass Golf Tour and automatically qualify for the Cullan Brown Invitational.
Howell received the award with fellow Region 1 golfers Cathryn Brown from Lyon County, Madison Glisson from McCracken County and Trinity Beth, Savannah Howell and Megan Hertter from Marshall County in the girls’ category. The boys Region 1 winners were Jay Nimmo of Marshall County, Hunter Reynolds of Trigg County, and Peyton Purvis and Rocco Zakutney from St. Mary.
