RUSSELL SPRINGS—The Murray swim teams competed in the State meet on Saturday in Russell County and showed bright spots in the competition.
Despite struggling in the competition there were positive spots for the program.
For the boys the team of Gabe Turley, Isaac Bourne, Ashkahn Nabavi and Daniel Klukan placed 17th in the 200 yard relay with a team time of 1:33:11.
Klukan also placed 16th in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22:47.
In the girl’s meet the relay team of Katelynn Stanczyk, Meg Robinson, Coral Brogan and Jenna Turley placed 19th in the 200 yard relay with a team time of 1:56:31.
Turley and Brogan both placed in individual events as well.
Turley placed 21st in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 25:22.
Brogan placed 23rd in the 100 yard butterfly event with a time of 1:01:04. n
