MURRAY — On paper, the Lady Tigers win over the Lady Eagles 3-2 last night was an upset, but to the coaching staff at Murray High and the players on the field, the win was exactly what they have been capable of doing all along.
Headed into the night, Graves County was undefeated and hitting on all cylinders, but the Lady Tiger came in with business in mind and a plan to end that winning streak.
Kyra Jones struck first for Murray with a goal in the seventh minute and just eight minutes later Makira Bomar had a goal and the Lady Tigers held a 2-0 advantage.
Graves countered with a goal in the 35th minute, but Murray had the answer with their third goal three minutes later. This time it was Abby Elmore with the fish and from that point on the Lady Tigers defense did what they needed to hold on to the win.
Head coach Shauna Traylor said the win was huge for her team but it wasn’t a surprise to her that they were able to beat a team like Graves.
“I knew my team had it in them, they just needed the ‘want to’ to win,” Traylor said. “They came together as a team, had each other’s back and played with heart.”
The district win may not change the seeding as the Lady Tigers will still likely hold the fourth-seed in the district tournament, but it will be a big confidence boost to the players knowing they can beat one of the best teams in the region.
“I told them that the coaching staff was very proud of them (after the game),” Traylor said. “We told them that we knew they had the potential and they came and showed out tonight! I told them that they can compete with anyone in the region if they come and play at the potential the coaching staff knows they have.”
The hope is that they can carry this feeling and excellent play into Thursday for the big All-A game against University Heights.
“This game can give the girls lots of confidence going into Thursday against UHA,” Traylor said. “We got to see good goals go in the back of the net and our defense and midfield played very well.”
Following the girls game, the boys took down Graves County 2-0 behind a pair of goals by Caden Cain. The Tigers outshot the Eagles 18-7 and Chase Rennick picked up a pair of assists. Head coach Jared Rosa said, “It took us a while to settle in to the game and play. At some points it wasn’t pretty soccer, but I applaud my guys for finding a way to get the win.”
The Tigers are now 5-1 and will face UHA on Thursday in the All-A at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.