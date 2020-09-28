Murray soccer teams fall in final four round at All-A

MURRAY —The All-A state title run continued after a 5-2 win for the Murray High Lady Tigers over Kentucky Country Day in Frankfort Saturday but ended on Sunday in defeat, 8-0 to Bethlehem.
They found the going tough Sunday with the Banshees offense clicking on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the offense of the Lady Tigers struggled to score.
Despite the loss Sunday, the Lady Tigers have plenty to be proud of as they reached the semi-finals of the All-A state tournament.
As for the boys, their run ended in much the same way. A day after the Murray High Tigers celebrated a win over Lexington Christian Academy 2-0, they fell 10-0 to Louisville Collegiate.
Tigers head coach Jared Rosa told his team after the win Saturday that they would be tested Sunday against one of the best teams in the state.
“The message after game was that this is a big signature win for us this year,” Rosa said. “It wasn’t pretty soccer at times, but we grinded out a win and that says a lot about this teams resilience. Now they’ve earned a shot at one of the best teams in the state. We’ll see what we have left in the tank.”
Ultimately the tank came up empty, but like the girls, the boys reached the final four in the All-A tournament. That accomplishment is something to take pride in. Both Murray High teams will return to action on Tuesday as they host Calloway County.
