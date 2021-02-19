MURRAY — Due to inclement weather that has moved through most of the country over the past few days, Murray State baseball’s season opener at Lipscomb that was originally scheduled for today at 3 p.m., at Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee, has been postponed.
Lipscomb and Murray State have agreed to push back the start of the series to Sunday. First pitch for the newly scheduled opening day is set for noon.
As a result of pushing the series start to Sunday, the Racers and Bisons will play a doubleheader on Sunday with the first game slated for a noon start and the series finale will now take place on Monday, at 1 p.m. at Dugan Field.
With more inclement weather forecasted for the Nashville area over the next couple of days, these updates are subject to change.
With more inclement weather forecasted for the Nashville area over the next couple of days, these updates are subject to change.
