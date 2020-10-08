MURRAY — The push to a spring Murray State football season, because of uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, became complete Wednesday when the Ohio Valley Conference released the schedule that will commence with the first day of play on Feb. 21, 2021.
The 96th season of Racer football is a conference-only schedule of seven OVC games with four of them happening at home in Roy Stewart Stadium, where MSU will be playing its 48th season of collegiate football.
The member institutions of the OVC have designated games will be played on Sunday afternoons, except for Easter, when the league play games on the day before.
“We are excited about this schedule are looking forward to the football season,” said first-year MSU Head Coach Dean Hood. “We are appreciative to everyone that has worked so hard to put us in position to play, while keeping our players and staff safe. The vision of running on to the field at Stewart stadium and seeing Racer 1 run around the track has kept us going during these trying times.”
It all gets going for Coach Hood and the Racers in the season opener at Southeast Missouri State (Feb. 21) at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
MSU’s home opener at Stewart Stadium is against UT Martin (Feb. 28).
The OVC has a league-wide open week (March 1-6) as to not conflict with the OVC Basketball Tournament that will be going on in Evansville, Indiana, at the Ford Center.
The Racers continue with a road trip to play Tennessee Tech (March 14), before getting back-to-back home games with Tennessee State (March 21) and Eastern Illinois (March 28). MSU’s final road game is at Austin Peay (April 3) and it will mark another Battle of the Border clash between the Racers and the Governors. The Racers play their final regular season game at home (April 11) against Jacksonville State.
The NCAA will announce the selections for a revised 16-team playoff field on Sunday, April 18. This year’s field will include 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large bids. The first round is scheduled for the weekend of April 24 with the FCS National Championship game to be played on either May 14, 15 or 16 in Frisco, Texas.
“It is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce our upcoming football schedule,” said MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “I want to thank our student-athletes, Coach Hood and his staff for their patience, persistent preparation and commitment to Murray State despite challenging circumstances. We look forward to playing four home games and competing for an OVC Championship in front of Racer Nation at Stewart Stadium this spring.”
The 2020 football season, now to be played in early 2021, will be the 73rd for the OVC after it was formed in 1948. Murray State was one of the founding members of the league along with Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Morehead State, Louisville and Evansville.
Schedules for other fall sports competing in the spring and the basketball season will be announced by the OVC in the near future.
Racer Fans may purchase tickets by visiting www.GoRacers.com or by calling the Murray State University Ticket Office at 270-809-3000.
2020-21 OVC
Football Schedule
Sunday, Feb. 21
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Jacksonville State at Tennessee State
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
Sunday, Feb. 28
Tennessee State at Austin Peay
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville State
UT Martin at Murray State
Sunday, March 7
OPEN
Sunday, March 14
Austin Peay at Southeast Missouri
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Jacksonville State at UT Martin
Murray State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, March 21
UT Martin at Austin Peay
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at Jacksonville State
Tennessee State at Murray State
Sunday, March 28
Austin Peay at Jacksonville State
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, April 3
Murray State at Austin Peay
Jacksonville State at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Sunday, April 11
Austin Peay at Eastern Illinois
Jacksonville State at Murray State
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Playoffs Schedule
April 18 – NCAA Selections
April 24-25 – Playoffs Begin
May 14, 15 or 16 - Championship.
