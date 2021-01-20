MURRAY – The Murray State University Athletic Department has announced a new six-figure commitment to the “Clear the Track” fundraising campaign, in support of the Racer Football program. Murray State alumnus and former Racer football student-athlete Scotty Crump and his wife Debi have made a $100,000 gift through the Crump Family Foundation.
“Racer Football is near and dear to my heart and helping the program get back on the right path under Coach Hood is very important to me,” Crump said. “I hope our gift inspires other football alumni and supporters of the program to contribute to this important campaign, intended to provide the resources necessary to return Racer Football to a program that consistently competes for championships.”
Murray State is committed to growing resources for Racer Football by combining new football revenue generated through season tickets, premium seating sales, concessions and multimedia partnership. In addition to these revenue streams, Racer Athletics aspires to provide $250,000 in new, recurring annual funds with 4-year pledges obtained through the “Clear the Track” campaign to support a championship-level program.
“A direct correlation exists between resources and winning and our athletic department is committed to matching resources to the high expectations for our programs. The generosity of the Crump Family Foundation, and numerous others, establishes a foundation on which we can develop a championship-level football program” said MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Saal.
Launched in tandem with Dean Hood’s hiring as the head football coach in December 2019, the “Clear the Track” campaign has received gifts and pledges totaling over $470,000 to date. Currently, the total per year commitment (over the next four years) is nearly $120,000 in new resources to support Racer Football. All private funds contributed to the campaign directly support Racer Football in several critical areas including facility upgrades, operational expenses and recruiting.
“On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we want to sincerely thank the Crump Family Foundation, and the many others, who have generously contributed to the “Clear the Track” campaign,” said MSU head coach Dean Hood. “You are making a significant and important impact on our football program and the young men who develop within it.”
Individuals interested in partnering with Murray State Athletics to support the Racer Football program through the “Clear the Track” initiative should contact Taylor Mudd ( tmudd3@murraystate.edu ) for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.