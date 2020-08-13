MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of Kelly Cosgrove, as director of strength and conditioning for olympic sports.
Cosgrove, a native of Franklin Square, New York, will be in charge of all aspects of the Murray State teams from baseball, cross country, rifle, soccer, softball, track & field and volleyball.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity at Murray State,” Cosgrove said. “My passion is working with student-athletes and to see them realize their full potential. I want to thank Kevin Saal, director of athletics and Matt Kelly, senior associate AD, for this opportunity to join the Racer Family.”
“We are very excited to welcome Kelly Cosgrove to the Racer Family,” Kelly said. “She has an energy and a high level of skill that we are excited to have with our Olympic sports programs. She will be great with our coaches and student-athletes as we continue to compete for championships The Racer Way.”
Cosgrove joins the Racers from Stony Brook University where she worked with the teams from soccer, swimming and diving and softball from 2018-20 in all areas of athletic performance and nutrition. She earned a master’s degree in nutrition at Stony Brook in 2020 and a degree in applied exercise science from Springfield College in 2015.
She also has experience at Dartmouth College (2016-18) as an assistant strength and conditioning coach overseeing six sports teams and at the University of Connecticut as an intern in 2015. Cosgrove served as a strength coach at the Professional Athletic Performance Center in Garden City New York (2015-16).
Cosgrove is a certified strength and conditioning Specialist by the NSCA and holds a Reflexive Performance Reset Level 1 certification.
A career competitive gymnast from 1998-2011, Cosgrove currently enjoys training and competing in powerlifting.
