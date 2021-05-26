MURRAY—For the 34th consecutive semester, Murray State athletics has posted a department-wide GPA of at 3.0 or better. The departmental GPA of 3.18 for the Spring 2020 semester is the third highest among the 34-semester streak. In addition, each of the last three semesters (Spring 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021) now represent the three highest semester GPAs during the 34-semester streak.
All totaled, 13 of Murray State’s 15 teams finished the term with a GPA of 3.0 better. Women’s tennis led the way with a 3.70, while softball followed with an equally impressive 3.57. Men’s golf not only turned in the department’s highest GPA for a men’s team at 3.45, but also the third-highest department wide.
This semester, 12 of 15 teams outperformed their 34-semester team GPA average including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s golf, football, rifle, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis and women’s track and field (indoor & outdoor).
Across all sports, 53 students turned in a perfect 4.0 GPA, while 121 made the dean’s list. In total 209 or 70-percent of all MSU student-athletes had a 3.0 GPA or above.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.