FLORENCE. Ala. — Heading into Monday night’s women’s basketball tilt at North Alabama, Murray State had played twice before on the road this season, and had failed to notch a win.
That changed Monday as the Racers used a strong end to the second quarter to take the lead and carried that effort through the final two quarters in ending their road woes with a convincing 94-80 win over the Lions. That win also moved the Racers above the .500 mark for the first time this season at 3-2.
“I’m excited about the road win and to look up and see that we scored 94 points,” said Murray State coach Rechelle Turner, whose team ended the night having made 55.6% of its shots and was a solid 21-of-26 at the foul line. “I mean, we’re clicking on all cylinders.”
However, ever the perfectionist, Turner was not pleased with her team’s defensive effort. UNA shot 53.1% from the field and that helped the Lions stay in contact with the Racers as they built as large as a 16-point lead at times in the second half.
Three times in the final seven minutes, UNA cut the lead to nine points. However, all three times, the Racers responded and never let the situation become too serious.
Helping keep things calm was freshman forward Katelyn Young, who led the way with 22 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Manna Mensah added 16 points. However, she had help in the form of the Racers’ bench, which contributed 41 points. Freshman forward Hannah McKay and junior forward Alexis Burpo, a Murray High product, led the bench effort with 15 points each as McKay matched Young with seven boards and Burpo added five assists.
Murray State was in a see-saw battle with the Lions until the final four minutes of the second quarter when the Racers went on an 8-0 spurt to seize a 40-33 halftime lead and never looked back.
Murray State will now prepare for Ohio Valley Conference play, which opens Saturday against arch rival Austin Peay at the CFSB Center in Murray.
