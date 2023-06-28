The Murray State men's and women's golf programs announced plans for a first-of-its-kind golf scramble that benefits both teams. Played at Miller Memorial Golf Course, the four-man scramble will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 and is set for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.

This newly-founded event offers a fun day on the course and a chance for golf enthusiasts to make a positive impact on Racer Golf.

