The Murray State men's and women's golf programs announced plans for a first-of-its-kind golf scramble that benefits both teams. Played at Miller Memorial Golf Course, the four-man scramble will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 and is set for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.
This newly-founded event offers a fun day on the course and a chance for golf enthusiasts to make a positive impact on Racer Golf.
What makes this scramble different is that the current student-athletes of the MSU golf teams are also bringing their clubs to interact with the players and hit shots on every hole.
"We are excited to bring the Murray State golfing community together," said MSU women's coach Philip Nelson. "Community and family are important to me, and it is an integral part of the continued development of this program. As a new coach, I am excited to meet more alums and all those who have supported the MSU programs in the past, introduce our awesome players to them, and communicate a clear vision and passion for the future of golf here as we build on what Velvet Milkman, Buddy Hewitt and Eddie Hunt accomplished!"
"It's going to be fun to host our supporters, former players and friends who love the Racer golf teams," said MSU men's coach Jacob Miller. "We'll be making history in combining our men's and women's teams into one great fundraiser. The impact this event will make on our golf programs will allow us to compete at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference and make for a great student-athlete experience. We'll have a great day at Miller Memorial and enjoy playing the game we love. Having our current student-athletes involved will also be a treat."
Lunch will be provided before the event begins and dinner is served post-round and every player receives an MSU swag bag.
