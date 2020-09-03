Murray State Hall of Famer Nick Newcomb begins new duties at MMGC

MURRAY — Former Murray State student-athlete and 2020 MSU Hall of Fame inductee, Nick Newcomb, has begun his new duties as pro shop manager at Miller Memorial Golf Course.
Newcomb, a 2010 graduate from Murray State and Benton native, is in charge of all internal aspects of MMGC. He is also responsible for the marketing and promotion efforts of the course, organizing all golf events and inventory/sales.
“I am thrilled to be able to come back to Murray State for this opportunity,” said Newcomb, who played on the MSU men’s golf team from 2007-10. “Golf is my passion and I am very happy to be part of the team that cares for this great golf course at Miller Memorial.”
Newcomb takes over for longtime MMGC director and former golfer, Will Snodgrass, who recently retired.
“The MSU Foundation is pleased that Nick has joined the staff at Miller Memorial Golf Course,” said David Durr, president of the Murray State Foundation that has oversight of MMGC. “His reputation as a true golf professional is well known in our region. Nick has great golf course experience and came to us as a highly recommended candidate. Like Will Snodgrass did before him, we expect Nick to have significant positive impacts at Miller Memorial in the years ahead.”
Newcomb has been a mainstay in region golf since he was an outstanding player for Marshall County High School (2001-05). For the Racers, he won the Ohio Valley Conference individual championship twice (2008 & 2010) and was named OVC Player of the Year in 2010. Newcomb teamed with his younger brother, Patrick, to help the Racers win the 2010 OVC team title. In the 2020 class, the Newcomb’s are the first set of brothers to be inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame since it was started in 1965. Nick Newcomb still plays professionally and is a top-level teaching professional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.