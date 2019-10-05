MURRAY — After last week’s performance, the Racers and head coach Mitch Stewart were “flat-out embarrassed” by the game they played.
Against the Skyhawks, Murray State was held to a season-low of 267 yards of total offense. That’s less than they got against both Toledo and Georgia, which speaks volumes to the letdown that Saturday was for the team. The run game struggled to the tune of 17 yards on 16 carries and the defense was equally disappointing. They allowed the Skyhawks to nearly double their season-high output for plays ran in a game, as they were unable to get off the field and create stops.
This week, they have a home game and a chance to wipe the slate clean and fix the little problems that have turned into big problems,
“My dad sent me a text, and I thought it was pretty good,” Stewart said. “It said, ‘Giving up on your goals because of one setback is like slashing all three tires because you’ve got a flat,’ and we talked about that with the team (Sunday)…Talked about how any time you have a flat, you don’t slash the tires that you’ve got that are good. You go to the shop and you get that tire fixed. You put on a spare and get to place where you can get that tire fixed. That’s what we are doing this week moving forward.”
In the aftermath of last week’s loss, Stewart was extremely critical of himself and said that it’s all on him and that he didn’t have the team prepared like he thought.
Part of the issue last week stemmed from the team being undisciplined, and Stewart said there were warning signs that he didn’t catch in time.
“When you’re too lazy or too undisciplined to park in the spot you need to, or wake your butt up to go to an early morning class, even though you don’t feel like it,” Stewart said, “you’re not going to feel like doing the things that you have to do to play well on Saturday.”
With the bad performance behind them, the Racers have to be on their game today and right the ship against a weaker Eastern Illinois team.
The Panthers are 0-5 this year and have struggled to score in every game, however the last time out, they had their best offensive output of the year in a loss to Tennessee Tech. Eastern Illinois fell to the Golden Eagles, 40-29 and they are currently allowing 30.6 points per game, while scoring 9.6 themselves. Offensively, Eastern Illinois is averaging 97.6 yards per game on the ground and 159.2 yards per game in the air for 256.8 total yards per game, while opponents are averaging 372.2.
After playing the first four games with a two quarterback system, Harry Woodberry is now QB1 for the Panthers following the departure of Jonathan Brantley. Woodberry is 58-for-121 on year for 533 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Robbie Lofton has been the lead receiver for EIU this year with 209 yards on 20 catches for 41.8 yards per game.
On the ground, Jaelin Benefield leads the way with 153 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns, while adding 148 yards on 22 catches as a receiver. Defensively, Dytarious Johnson leads the Panthers with team-highs of 28 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 sacks.
In the series history, the Racers hold the advantage 9-8 when playing at home against the Panthers, but they haven’t beaten the Panthers at home since 2011.
Saturday will also be the inaugural Ladies Day at Roy Stewart Stadium. For $5 (which will be donated to local charities), fans can head to the end zone during the game to paint wine glasses and coffee cups, sample Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and chocolate-covered strawberries and have the chance to win giveaways throughout the game.
