EVANSVILLE, IN — Twelve days from now the Murray State Racers will take the court in exhibition play at the CFSB Center and basketball season will officially begin.
The men will draw Martin Methodist, while the women will face Georgetown (KY). With high expectations, the pair of teams will look to get started on the right foot.
Head coaches Matt McMahon and Rechelle Turner both know the importance of taking care of business in the exhibition game and look to utilize it to see what some of their players are capable of in a game setting at the college level under the bright lights.
“We want to get a lot of kids out there because when the lights come on things change. Some people are great practice players, but they have to be able to take that into a game situation when stats are being kept and there are fans in the stands,” Turner said.
“I hope to see that if you’re wearing a Murray State jersey, you’re playing with relentless effort, great unselfishness, toughness, and you’re taking pride in wearing that Murray State jersey,” McMahon said. “As far as who will play, those minutes will be earned in practice over the next 12 days. That’s our one dress rehearsal under the lights so there probably won’t be a whole lot of charity minutes given out.”
This is all to prepare for the regular season that will include non-conference opponents like Louisville and Mississippi State for the women, and Tennessee and Missouri State for the men.
The women have plenty of positions that are in flux as far as the starting lineup goes with just two returners. Scoring will be something that Turner said the team will tackle as a unit.
“We will be scoring by committee,” Turner said. “We’ve got a lot of players that can do different things to get the ball in the basket. We’ve got some kids we are bringing back that didn’t get to play a whole lot last year, because of injury, that can score for us. Macie Gibson, Sadie Hill, and Raegan Blackburn all saw limited time last year before their injury, so we’ve got some kids that are going to be able to pick up the void that was left with the transfers. We’ve also got some newcomers that I feel will be impact players for us. Jentri Worley is going to come in as a big strong guard that can get to the basket and get to the foul line. I can see her doing a lot of damage making a lot of free throws per game and Laci Hawthorne, a transfer from Junior College, will give us some athleticism that we are lacking.”
The men bring back six players that are expected to be factors in every game, and although the men will be trying to replace the production of an all-time player like Ja Morant, they are set up for success this year with one of the deepest teams in recent memory.
Tevin Brown, Darnell Cowart, KJ Williams, Anthony Smith, Devin Gilmore, Jaiveon Eaves, and multiple first-year players will vie for minutes through practice and play on the court.
“The challenge every year is can you go from the fifth option to the second option,” McMahon said. “Tevin Brown, how do you handle going from the third option to maybe the first option? And that’s why the offseason commitment the players invest to living in the gym in the offseason to get better, so when the time comes they are ready to step into those roles and be the best they can be, is so important.”
