Murray State Athletics announced two changes to the 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule.
Due to established protocols, the Friday (Nov. 27) game has been canceled at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Racers and KWC are scheduled to play Saturday at 7 p.m. (Nov. 28) pending testing results.
The Racers have added a Sunday (Nov. 29) game against the Greenville University Panthers at 4 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
The CFSB Center ticket office will be reachable by phone (270-809-3000) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The ticket office will open Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon. Tickets for the Friday, Nov. 27 game will now be good for admission to Sunday's added game.
