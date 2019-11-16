MURRAY — Change is good and change is expected today when the Racers take the field against the 22nd ranked Austin Peay Governors, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
Over the course of the last three weeks prior to their bye week, the Racers offense was inconsistent and predictable. They struggled to move the ball effectively on the ground and that affected the way they were able to attack in the pass game. For the most part, that’s due to inexplicable play calls, untimely penalties, and failure to execute at the basic level in the run game.
So, for today’s game, head coach Mitch Stewart said to expect a different look and maybe even some different personnel.
“I’m not going to go into the specifics of it for the main reason that it could give Austin Peay maybe a little bit of an edge on what we’re doing and those type of things,” Stewart said. “Like who to look for and personnel changes and things like that.”
One thing that gets overlooked about this Racers team though is the youth. This is a team with a quarterback entering his 11th career start at the college level. They have a leading receiver in LaMartez Brooks that is just a redshirt sophomore. Some of the top contributors on the defensive side of the ball are sophomores or freshmen. The talent is there, but the experience is coming with a bit of growing pains.
Along with the growing pains are also injuries. Nothing major, but enough to make a deep position group like wide receivers appear paper thin, and enough to where a guy designated as a fifth string wide receiver moves into the backfield.
“We’ve got issues just like everybody,” Stewart said. “We’ve got a fifth string Z that’s a walk-on, that’s playing legitimate snaps at running back, and we are trying to teach him as we go. We’ve revolved the O-line a little bit between Dallas Danner, who’s no longer playing with us, who had a knee injury, Austin Jones, Chris Georgia, Jacob Frye. You name it, we’ve kind of gone through the list there, Mitch Ponder and at wide receiver we’ve kind of rolled them through.”
The off-week last week did give the guys a chance to heal up a little and the coaching staff to regroup, recharge, and reset. The team only practiced Monday and Tuesday of last week so that the bodies could heal, but this past week the guys were back out getting reacclimated to the contact and preparing for a tough game.
“We’ve had our fair share of bumps and bruises, obviously when you play a schedule like this and you play the two FBS opponents that we did early, back-to-back, that can wear on you a little bit,” Stewart said. “We were able to get out of there somewhat injury free, but it wears on you from a body standpoint. Just the level that you have to play at during those games, and ultimately once you put that level of effort on tape, well then it’s asked, we’re asking them to do it each week after that and play at that high level. So that wears on you a little bit.”
The defense, which has played well, will have a tough test today as the Governors bring in an offense averaging just shy of 35 points per game, led by quarterback JaVaughn Craig. So far this year, Craig has thrown for 2,196 yards, 17 TDs, and just six interceptions, and he also has shown he’s a threat to run with 491 yards and six TDs. His top target, DeAngelo Wilson has hauled in 58 passes for 1,092 yards and nine TDs. Top running back, Kentel Williams has accumulated 751 yards on the ground to go with nine TDs.
Stewart hopes the defense can continue to play at the same level that they’ve shown the previous few weeks, but said they still have room to improve. Ultimately, it will come down to third downs on both sides of the ball for the Racers.
“I feel like we’ve played well enough to win the past couple of weeks defensively,” Stewart said. “We haven’t arrived by any means, we’ve just been playing well enough to win on that side of the ball. But, we’ve got to make some plays, some big plays offensively. We’ve got to convert offensively. We’ve got to stay on the field offensively. I think that we have to get them off the field defensively, on third down. We’ve got to be able to get them off the field because if you don’t they will take the clock away from you. They will run it down and not give you very many opportunities.”
If there’s one area where the Racers might have an advantage it’s in the special teams. Stewart thinks today could be the day that one of those momentum swinging plays takes place in that aspect of the game.
“Special teams wise, we are due for a big play,” Stewart said. “Whether that’s in the return game, whether that’s creating a turnover in the cover game, whatever that is, we are due for a big game. Not just out of Steve Dawson and the punt team, and not to underwhelm that by any stretch, because he’s been a legitimate weapon for us, but we need some of those other teams to step up and do some things for the team.”
