MURRAY — On Friday, the Ohio Valley Conference addressed the soon-to-be departure of long-time member Austin Peay.
Saturday, the president of what has been that school’s biggest athletics rival, made a statement of his own.
“Austin Peay has been a valued member of the OVC and we appreciate their past contributions,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson. He made his comments after Austin Peay’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to leave the OVC. Reports began circulating on Thursday that the Clarksville, Tennessee program would be formally announcing today that it would leave the OVC in order to join the ASUN Conference, formerly known as the Atlantic Sun.
Jackson also said that Murray State is actively involved with finding ways to assist the OVC.
“We are currently in discussions with other potential members to grow and enhance the OVC. But, most importantly, as we look to the future, we will act in the best interest of Murray State University and Racer Athletics.”
The first reports of Austin Peay’s exodus from the OVC began spreading Thursday afternoon after multiple media sources, including radio station WHOP in Clarksville’s neighboring city, Hopkinsville, began reporting this claim made by the social media site Extra Points. At that time, Extra Points was reporting that the formal announcement would be made today. Then came Friday when it was learned that the Austin Peay Board was meeting to discuss the matter.
By that afternoon, it had voted unanimously to have the program leave the conference of which it was a member since 1963, joining Murray State, Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, Louisville and Evansville, all of whom had formed the OVC in 1948. This also marked the third loss of a member in less than a year to the ASUN, which is experiencing rapid growth. Earlier this year, another founding OVC member, Eastern, bolted for the ASUN, as did Jacksonville State, which joined the OVC in 2003.
Following the Austin Peay Board’s action, OVC President Beth DeBauche issued a statement.
“We have received notification from Austin Peay that they will be leaving the OVC effective June 30, 2022. We appreciate their many contributions to the conference over the years and are committed to providing their student-athletes with an exemplary championships experience this year,” DeBauche said.
“We are clearly in a time of change for intercollegiate athletics, and the Ohio Valley Conference embraces this moment, committed to the institutions and student-athletes whom we serve and confident in our future.
“That future is rooted in membership growth, and we are currently in discussions with other institutions that share our philosophy and want to prosper in today’s intercollegiate athletic environment by being part of the OVC.
“Our philosophy remains a fundamental one, tied to the basics that underpin the college experience: the benefits of highly competitive athletics; the overall development of our student-athletes; distinctive pathways for them to succeed in their sports and in life; and leadership opportunities across the academic, service, and social justice spectrums.
“We look forward to adding schools who, like the members of the OVC, are committed to our principles and our goals. We invite other colleges who are seeking this type of conference experience, for the betterment of their institutions, to contact us. The OVC welcomes those conversations.”
Austin Peay is expected to host a news conference this afternoon.
With the Governors’ departure, the OVC’s number of football-playing schools drops to six — Murray State, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech. Belmont, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and Morehead State do not field football programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.