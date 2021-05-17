EDWARDSVILLE, Ill—The Murray State Racers' baseball squad split a pair of Ohio Valley Conference games Friday against the SIUE Cougars at Simmons Complex in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Racers took game one 17-6, but dropped the nightcap 6-2. Murray State who had its six-game winning streak snapped in the second game, are 28-21 overall and 16-10 in the OVC.
Game One
MSU 17, SIUE 6
On the strength of four home runs from Brock Anderson, Jordan Cozart, Brennan McCullough and Trey Woosley, the Racers pounded out 18 hits to lead the Racers to a 17-6 victory.
Jacob Pennington (4-2) was the winner, throwing in relief of starter Shane Burns. Pennington tossed six and a third innings giving only one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks.
The Racers plated four runs in the top of the second, with three coming on McCullough's third home run of the season and added three more runs in the top of the third on Anderson's 15th homer of the season and an RBI double from McCullough. MSU scored three times in the fifth with two RBI on a double by David Hudleson. MSU broke the game wide up with six runs in the top of the eighth as Woosley (5) cracked a solo homer and Cozart (14) had a two-run homer.
Anderson, Cozart and McCullough combined for an 8-12 game at the plate with six extra base hits that drove in seven runs.
Game one marked the 13th time the Racers have scored double digit runs this season and the 17 runs was a season-high for MSU topping the 15 they scored at Eastern Illinois March 13.
Game Two
SIUE 6, MSU 2
As one of the hottest starters in the OVC, MSU's Sam Gardner had won his last four starts on only five runs given in 21 innings, but was on the losing end of a 6-2 win for the Cougars in the second game.
SIUE grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run homer by SIUE's Brady Bunten and that was enough as the Racers only mustered two runs on five hits.
The Racers made it a 4-1 game in the top of the second on McCullough's second home run of the day and his fourth of the season.
After SIUE tacked on another run in the fourth for a 5-1 lead, the Racers scored in the top of the sixth, but SIUE matched it in the bottom of the frame to finish the scoring for the game.
Gardner (5-5) took the loss giving five runs in three and a third innings on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Jake Slunder had two of the Racers' six hits.
Game Three
MSU 7, SIUE 6
The Murray State Racers (29-21, 17-9 OVC) rallied from a 6-4 deficit to win the rubber match game, 7-6, over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (23-23, 13-14 OVC) on Saturday afternoon at Simmons Complex in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The series victory moved Murray State moved into sole possession of first place with a 17-10 record in conference and into one of the four spots in the OVC Tournament in two weeks in Jackson, Tennessee.
Alex Crump drew the game-winning bases loaded walk after an 11-pitch at-bat. He was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the game.
Jordan Cozart drove in three runs in the game, hitting a solo home run in the fourth and then had the game-tying two-run double in the seventh.
Bryson Bloomer was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI while Jake Slunder scored two runs and drew a career-high three walks.
Murray State opened the scoring in the first on an RBI double from Bloomer to bring home Slunder from first. Bloomer moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give the Racers a 2-0 lead.
SIUE tied the game on a Richie Well two-RBI triple in the third.
The Racers responded with two runs of its own in the next half inning. Cozart homered for the 14th time this season and a two-out RBI double from Trey Woosley to regain the two-run advantage.
A four-run sixth inning by the Cougars saw SIUE open up a 6-4 lead.
Murray State went to work again in the top of the seventh. A one-out walk and ground-rule double from Slunder and Bloomer put runners in scoring position. With two outs and first base open, SIUE made the mistake of pitching to one of the league’s hottest hitters and Cozart delivered on the first pitch he saw, driving in Slunder and Bloomer to tie the game at six.
In the ninth, Alex Crump came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. He worked a full count after fouling off five straight pitches and drew a walk on the 11th pitch to bring home the game-winning run.
Connor Holden came onto close out the game, picking up his eighth save of the season.
Quinton Kujawa started his fifth game of the season, working 3.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out a career-high six.
Jake Jones took the win to improve to 6-2 on the year, throwing 2.0 innings, only giving up one hit and struck out two.
The Racers return home on Tuesday (May 18) to host Middle Tennessee for their final midweek game of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.n
