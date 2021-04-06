MURRAY —Murray State women soccer’s Saraya Young was named the Ohio Valley Conference Defender of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.
Young held the Racers’ back line in Murray State’s 3-1 victory over Southeast Missouri on Friday night.
The sophomore guided a defense that allowed just one goal in the match, which came via the penalty spot.
Young also provided the assist on Rebecca Kubin’s 26th minute goal that served as the equalizer to shift momentum back to the Racers before the game entered the halftime break.
The Murray State defense did not allow a single shot on goal in the second half and secured three points in a crucial road match that clinched an OVC regular-season title for the Racers.
For Young, this marks the first OVC weekly award of her career.
The Wilmore native also becomes the first Murray State defender to earn the distinction since Izzy Heckman garnered the honor on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Racers have also featured a player in the OVC’s weekly awards in back-to-back weeks after Jenna Villacres was recognized as the Goalkeeper of the Week on March 28.
The Racers will conclude the regular season on Tuesday when they host Eastern Illinois at 1p.m. in Murray.
