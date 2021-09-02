MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Soccer will travel to Boca Raton, Florida for a match against the Owls of Florida Atlantic on Friday (Sept. 3) at 7 p.m.. Following Friday’s bout, the Racers will travel 59 miles south to play against the Florida International Panthers on Sunday (Sept. 5) at 12 p.m.
The Racers are 1-0 all-time against Florida Atlantic with the lone contest coming at Cutchin Field in 2018. The Owls sit at 1-2-1 on the season and are led offensively by Forward Bri Austin with two goals.
Against Florida International, the Racers are 1-1 with both contests being on the road in 2007 and 2014. The Panthers are 1-3 on the season after dropping their last contest to Lipscomb University.
