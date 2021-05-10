MURRAY—The Racers came back from a three-run deficit to walk-off, 8-5, on a Bryson Bloomer three-run home run in game one. Murray State then turned out an 11-0 shutout performance in game two. UT Martin is now on a five-game losing streak and fell to last place in the OVC standings at 7-13 in conference play while the Racers remain in third place with a conference record of 14-9. Five Racers went deep on the day, including Jake Slunder’s inside the park home run and the biggest blow of Bloomer’s three run homer to walk-off game one. In the night cap, Ryan Perkins had a 3-for-3 performance, driving in a team-high four runs and scoring two as well. Tanner Booth was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored.
Game One – MSU 8, UT Martin 5
UT Martin struck first plating two runs on four hits in the top of the first inning. Slunder hit the first inside the park home run at Reagan Field in recent memory. He crushed the ball to right center wall and then flew around the bases, scoring without even a throw to the plate. Murray State then tied the game at two in the next inning on David Hudleson’s RBI single over an outstretched shortstop’s glove. UTM hit back-to-back home runs to give them a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the sixth, the Racers comeback began as a wild pitch proved costly as it moved two Racer runners into scoring position. Jordan Cozart made UTM pay with a two RBI double to cut the Skyhawks’ lead to one. Murray State evened the game the next inning when Alex Crump drew a bases load walk. With two outs in the ninth, Brock Anderson hit a towering fly ball that went just foul to send Murray State to its second straight extra-inning game. In the 11th, Cozart walked and Slunder was hit by a pitch to set the table for Bryson Bloomer who did not miss, launching a walk-off three-run home run to win it for the Racers. On the mound, Shane Burns made his tenth start of the season. He went 4+ innings allowing five runs and struck out seven.
Jacob Pennington came in and shut down the Skyhawk’s offense. He tied his season long, 5.1 innings, and set a new career high in strikeouts with nine, not allowing a run. Connor Holden came in for the final 1.2 innings, picking up his first win of the season.
Game Two – MSU 11, UT Martin 0
Sam Gardner started game two of the doubleheader by striking out seven of the first nine Skyhawk batters. The Racers gave him run support early as both Tanner Booth and Ryan Perkins hit long balls for a 3-0 lead. The bats really came alive in the latter part of the game putting up eight runs over the final three innings. A bases loaded bloop single to right center from Ryan Perkins extended the lead to 5-0 in the sixth. The seventh saw the duo of Slunder and Cozart execute a double steal resulting in the UTM catcher’s throw going into centerfield, scoring Slunder unearned. Finally, the offense exploded in the eighth for five runs led by Trey Woosley who hit a no-doubter two-run shot. Bloomer contributed a sacrifice fly and Cozart ripped a ball down the left field line to score two. Sam Gardner was once again solid on the mound, going seven shutout innings, setting a new career high of 10 strikeouts while only giving up three hits. Alec Whaley and Jordyn Naranjo each threw an inning with Naranjo striking out two.
Game Three — MSU 6, UT Martin 4
The Murray State Racers baseball team (26-20, 15-9 OVC) completed the series sweep of the UT Martin Skyhawks (15-26, 7-14 OVC) with a late comeback victory, 6-4. This was the Racers second late come from behind win of the series as they erased a three-run deficit to force extras in game one before walking it off in the eleventh. With the 3-0 weekend, Murray State moves into second place in the OVC standings with a conference record of 15-9 behind only Southeast Missouri who holds the tiebreaker over the Racers. Trey Woosley had career-high three hits in the game. He also scored two runs and had two RBIs. Ryan Perkins collected his seventh multi-hit game of the season, legging out his first triple of the season and scoring two runs. UTM chased Racers starter Jack Wenninger early in the game, grabbing a three-run lead after the first two innings. Quinton Kujawa was clutch for the Racers coming in in relief to throw 4.0 innings, only allowing one run to keep Murray State in the game. In the fifth, Jake Slunder cut the deficit to one with a two-run double off the left center field wall. The Skyhawks regained their two-run cushion in the next inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly. Both Ryan Perkins and Trey Woosley jumped on the first pitches they saw in the seventh inning. Perkins legged out a stand up triple, his first of the season and immediately came home on an RBI single from Woosley. After a sacrifice bunt moved Woosley to second, Bryson Bloomer evened the game at four with an opposite field RBI single. Murray State picked a good time to take its first lead of the game. The Racers jumped ahead 5-4 when Jordan Cozart was hit by a pitch to start the eighth and scored from first on a RBI double from Alex Crump. The Racers weren’t done yet, Trey Woosley delivered his second RBI in as many innings to give the Racers a 6-4 going into the ninth inning. Connor Holden closed out the game in the ninth, retiring the UTM batters in order for his seventh save of the season.
The Racers remain at home on Tuesday (May 11) against SIU.n
