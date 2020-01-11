MURRAY — Matt McMahon and his team are riding high following their third OVC win of the year in a close one at Jacksonville State Thursday night.
Now they set their sights on Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, TN in hopes of staying undefeated in OVC play and adding a second road win to their resume.
Their opponent, the Golden Eagles are still looking for their first conference win following losses to Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and Austin Peay.
On paper the Racers appear to have TTU outmatched at every position and should get that fourth OVC win.
Defense has carried the Racers this far into conference play and with an offense like that of the Golden Eagles, the Racers will likely pull away early and put the game away with enough time left for guys like Rod Thomas and Noah Kamba to get a little playing time.
The Golden Eagles are averaging 63 points per game this season and shooting 40% from the field. Despite shooting just 32% for the season from the three-point line that number is significantly higher in conference play as they’ve shot 37% through the first three games.
It’s a very balanced attack for TTU that is led by Jr. Clay’s 11.4 points per game. The next four scorers are all bunched together. Darius Allen averages 8.3 points per game, Kelshawn Davidson 8.2, Hunter Vick 7.5, and Amadou Sylla at 6.9 round out the top-5.
The Saturday meeting will take place around 7:30 p.m. following the completion of the women’s game.
