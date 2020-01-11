MURRAY — When the Racers road trip continues today, they will be in Cookeville, Tennessee facing off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Sitting at 1-2 in the conference the Racers are looking to get back in the win column, while the Golden Eagles are 3-0 in conference play and have been playing at an extremely high level throughout the season.
The Golden Eagles have been a solid well-rounded team so far this year. Prior to Thursday’s game they were shooting 41.8% and defending the floor allowing just 36.9% shooting. They are led by Kesha Brady’s 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while MacKenzie Coleman follows at 11.0 and 5.7, respectively.
TTU is statistically one of the best teams in the league and is currently leading the OVC in scoring margin by outscoring opponents on the year 71.6 to 59.8.
As for the Racers, their defense has been the key to wins and losses this year. When they hold teams under 40% from the floor they are 7-0. However, if the game is close, the Racers are comfortable playing that way. Five of MSU’s eight wins have come by 10 points or less this season. They are currently 5-1 this season in games decided by 10 or fewer points.
Murray State will look to continue the turn around of their tough luck against Tennessee Tech after winning just 18 of 82 all-time-meetings, but despite last year’s loss, recent results have gone in the Racers’ favor. MSU has won three of the last six meetings and four of the last eight, with two of those wins coming in Cookeville, where the Racers are just 5-38 all-time.
