Murray State team qualifies for 2021 College Fishing National Championship

GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA — The Murray State University team of Adam Puckett of Murray, and Nathaniel Lear of Greenville, won the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at Lake Guntersville event Friday with a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, 1 ounce. The victory earned the Murray State bass club $2,000 and qualified them to compete in the 2021 College Fishing National Championship.
The Racer duo won by just a 1-ounce margin over the second-place team of Kade Holcomb & Kopeland Rosser from the University of Montevallo, who weighed in five bass totaling 18 pounds even. The tournament launched from the Lake Guntersville State Park Boat Launch in Guntersville, Alabama.
The top 10 teams that advanced to the 2021 College Fishing National Championship are:
1st- Murray State University – Adam Puckett, Murray, and Nathaniel Lear, Greenville, five bass, 18-1, $2,000
2nd- University of Montevallo – Kade Holcomb, Montevallo, Alabama, and Kopeland Rosser, Helena, Alabama, five bass, 18-0, $1,000
3rd- Bethel University – Dax Ewart, Humboldt, Tennessee, and Kyle Palmer, Estill Springs, Tennessee, five bass, 17-6, $500
4th- Georgia Southern University – Joshua Mckie, Americus, Georgia, and Landon Howe, Bonaire, Georgia, five bass, 16-2, $500
5th- Emanuel College – Brooks Anderson, Marietta, Georgia, and Parker Guy of Ocilla, Georgia, five bass, 16-2, $500
6th- Wallace State Community College – Will Dickerson, Crane Hill, Alabama, and Hunter Tolbert, Dora, Alabama, five bass, 16-0
7th- Bryan College – Ethan Shaw, Carmel, Indiana, and Tyler Price, Dayton, Tennessee, five bass, 15-15
8th- Bethel University – Joseph Woods, McKenzie, Tennessee, and Matthew Cummings, Union City, Tennessee, five bass, 15-11
9th- Bethel University – Tristan McCormick, Burns, Tennessee, and Steven Mills, White Bluff, Tennessee, five bass, 15-7
10th- Catawba Valley Community College – Nathan Dellinger, Hickory, North Carolina, five bass, 15-5
