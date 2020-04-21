MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis will welcome four players in its 2020-21 signing class, as announced by head coach Jorge Caetano on Friday. Annika Pschorr, Paola Campigotto, Sarah Bureau, and Gabrielle Geolier will join the Murray State family as they look to further their athletic and academic careers at Murray State in the fall.
In a two-part series introducing these newcomers, we will first highlight Pschorr and Campigotto as they both dive into what shaped their decisions to become Racer student-athletes. Additionally, coach Caetano shares his thoughts on how the duo can make an immediate impact on an already-talented Murray State roster.
Annika Pschorr - Junior transfer, Regensburg, Germany (University of Regensburg)
A Regensburg, Germany native, Pschorr will arrive at Murray State as a junior transfer from the University of Regensburg.
“As soon as I talked to Coach Caetano, I knew I wanted to go to Murray State. He was very friendly and positive, and his ideas completely match my expectations,” Pschorr said. “Plus, from what I have seen, the team has a great spirit and has become like a second family for the girls. That was what I was looking for.”
“What I expect from my career as a student-athlete at Murray State is an incredible time where we are going to make amazing memories as a team, and are able to reach our full potential both on the court and in the classroom through hard work and a great atmosphere.”
Coach Caetano on Pschorr
“Annika will bring experience to this recruiting class as she will be transferring as a junior. She is a great athlete with great hands, and she has achieved great results in the competitive German tennis league throughout her career. Her game is very polished, and she is a superb doubles player. I believe she will be able to make a huge impact in both our singles and doubles lineups from day one,” stated Caetano.
Paola Campigotto - Incoming freshman, Joinville, Brazil
Hailing from Joinville, Brazil, Campigotto will join Murray State as a freshman in the fall. “I chose Murray State because it seems to be a place where I can improve myself both in tennis and academics, and because it feels like a welcoming place where I will adapt easily,” Campigotto said.
“I hope to be successful in all areas, both as an athlete and in academics, and I am confident Murray State will provide me the basis for that.”
Coach Caetano on Campigotto
“Paola was able to achieve a career-high world junior ranking of 1306 despite only competing in a handful of events, which shows her incredible potential. She moves extremely well on the court, and she is not afraid of going for her shots. She can strike and hit a winner at any moment from both wings and, even though she grew up playing on slow clay courts, I believe her game is perfect for fast hard courts. Once she is 100% adapted, we will see her game achieve great heights,” said Caetano.
