MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis has released its 2021 spring schedule, as announced by MSU head coach Jorge Caetano on Thursday.
“I am very pleased with the schedule we were able to put together giving the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented,” said Caetano. “We are playing a very strong non-conference schedule, but I believe this is exactly what our team needs in order to be ready for OVC competition in late March. The girls are very excited about competing again, and I can’t wait for our season opener on the 23rd.”
The 22-match regular season schedule includes 12 home matches – the most for the Racers since the 2013 season. Additionally, five of the eight Ohio Valley Conference matches on the Racers’ schedule will be played at home.
The Racers will open the 2021 campaign on January 23rd when they hit the road for a doubleheader against SEC opponent Missouri at their home courts in Columbia, Missouri.
Murray State will then make its home debut on Feb. 5, hosting Marshall at the Kenlake Tennis Center. A road match against Middle Tennessee will follow before the Racers return home for a four-match homestand that features Central Arkansas, Lipscomb, Cumberland, and Southern Indiana.
A weekend in Birmingham, Alabama on Feb. 26-27 will see the Racers take on the Blazers of UAB and the Samford Bulldogs before a return trip to the state of Alabama the following weekend features stops in Huntsville and Montgomery as the Racers visit Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
Next on tap for the Racers is five-straight home matches, beginning with Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky to round out non-conference competition.
Ohio Valley Conference play is then slated to begin on March 19 when the Racers host the Tigers of Tennessee State at the Bennie Purcell Tennis Courts in Murray, Kentucky.
Finally, the OVC Tournament is set for April 24 and 25 and will feature a reduced field size as only the top four teams will qualify as opposed to the traditional six-team format that has been utilized in previous years.
