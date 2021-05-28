JACKSON, Tenn—The Eagles got on the board early and in a big way as Colton Becker hit a two-run RBI triple to put Morehead State up 2-0 in the top of the second.
The Racers responded in the bottom of the third on a Jordan Cozart RBI single to left field to cut the lead to 2-1.
Morehead extended their lead in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Ryley Preece to make the lead 3-1.
The Eagles didn’t stop there when Stephen Hill hit an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.
Morehead started to put the pressure on the Racers in the fifth innings as the took a 5-1 lead on an Alex Jacobs RBI single.
The Racers responded in a big way in the bottom of the inning when Cozart hit a two-run home run to left center field to cut into the Eagles lead, 5-3.
Murray State kept clawing back as the game progressed.
In the bottom of the seventh inning the Racers cut the Eagles lead to one on a Bryson Bloomer RBI single to make the game 5-4.
Cozart got his second home run of the night to give the Racers the late lead at 6-5.
Morehead tied the game up in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded when Burghardt was hit by a pitch.
After nine innings Morehead and Murray State were tied at 6.
Due to weather the game was suspended after the ninth inning . Updates on this game can be found on the Ohio Valley Conference Twitter. n
