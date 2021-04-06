MURRAY — With an OVC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in this year’s conference tournament already in their back pocket, the Racers will conclude the regular season on today when they host Eastern Illinois at Cutchin Field.
The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available on goracers.com.
Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
The Racers (8-1) are four points clear of SIUE at the top of the OVC table heading into the final match day of the regular season.
The Panthers (2-6-1) sit in ninth place in the league and are unable to reach the postseason.
The four-team OVC Tournament field is set.
Murray State (No. 1 seed), SIUE, Southeast Missouri, and UT Martin among the qualified teams.
While Murray State has secured the No. 1 seed, the other seeds are not set in stone.
