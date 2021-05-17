PADUCAH—The Murray Tigers could not find an answer for the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Friday in Paducah falling 10-0.
Nick Holcomb took the loss for Murray on the mound. Holcomb went two innings, allowing four hits and six runs.
Paducah Tilghman’s Levin East took the win for the Blue Tornado. He went six innings and allowed two hits and struck out four.
Gage Griggs for Tilghman collected three hits in four at-bats while Andrew Orr and Kade Gibson collected one hit for the Tigers. n
