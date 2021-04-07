CAMPBELLSVILLE—An early 4 run top of the first inning leads the LaRue Hawks to a 7-2 lead over the Murray High Tigers on Tuesday afternoon.
LaRue got things moving in the first inning, when Brooks Brackett singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Caden Davis took the win for LaRue.
Davis went four innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out two.
Brian Sanchez threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Carson Tucker took the loss for Murray High. Tucker allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out one in his four innings of work.
The Tigers had one home run on the day by Austin Miller in the fourth inning.
Andrew Orr led Murray High with two hits in two at bats.
Kaleb Graham went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Larue in hits.
