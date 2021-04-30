DRAFFENVILLE—The Murray High Tiger track and field teams traveled to Draffenville to participate in the Chuck Gullo Twilight Relays. The event was hosted by Marshall County High School and featured an outstanding field of 13 teams from Kentucky and Illinois. The Tiger boys won the 800-meter sprint medley and the discus relay en route to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. In girl’s action, Murray High nabbed third place in the team standings featuring a win in the discus relay.
The track and field meet was the first of the event season for Murray High that focused on relay events. The Tigers had the chance to compete in events that are not contested at most track and field meets. Field events turned into relays with the top two finishers for each team making up the team total. Sprint medleys and distance medleys are examples of running events that are not seen regularly.
Jade Oakley and Kawai Olive managed the only victory of the day for the Lady Tigers as they won the discus relay. Oakley also teamed up with Makayla Alderman to finish second in the shot put relay. Rachel Trzepacz and Farris Howard combined for a runner-up finish in the high jump relay while Kinzlee Fox and Erin Faulkner came in second in the pole vault relay. The Lady Tigers also claimed a runner-up finish in the 4x100-meter relay. Other top finishers for Murray High were the 4x400-meter relay - 3rd place, the 4x800-meter relay - 4th place, the distance medley - 4th place, the 4x200-meter relay - 5th place, and the 800-meter sprint medley team - 5th place. Alyssa Watkins finished fifth in the individual 100-meter hurdles.
Devin Lee and Gaige Jacobs teamed up to capture the title in the discus relay while the 800-meter sprint medley team won their event to boost the Tiger boys. Lee and Sebastian Lawrence joined forces for second place in the shot put relay. The pole vault relay duo of Rowdy Sokolowski and Cameron Youngblood finished second and the 4x200 relay placed third. The Tigers 4x400 team garnered fourth place and the 4x800 team finished in ninth to round out the relay events. Zavion Carman was good enough for second place in the high jump relay individually but did not have a teammate competing with him so the Tigers did not place in the event. In individual events, Luke Cross finished 13th out of 24 competitors in a 1600-meter run that featured five of the top runners in the state while Ayden Farley came in 10th out of 13 in an 800-meter race that saw Cade Flatt of Marshall County post the state’s top time this season.
Murray High head coach Krysten Sebby is pleased with the progress of her team.
“We are making a lot of positive steps at the right time while still having plenty of time to improve before the season ends,” Sebby said.n
