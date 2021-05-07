Boys
Murray 5, Calloway 4
Singles
1. Isaac Schwepher (C) def. Brendan Dahncke, 8-0
2. Isaac Martin (C) def. Trevor Cunha, 8-1
3. Grant Whitaker (M) def. Caden Emerson, 8-2
4. Dhevin Patel (M) def. Caleb Johnson, 8-6
5. Kevin Dawson (C) def. Ashkahn Nabavi, 8-5
6. Peter Kerrick (M) def. Jayden Morris, 8-2
Doubles
1. Schwepher / Martin (C) def. Dahncke/ Whitaker, 8-2
2. Josh Tucker/ Patel (M) def. Johnson/ Dawson, 8-3
3. Kerrick/ Nabavi (M) def. Emerson/ Morris, 8-6
Girls
Murray 6, Calloway 3
Singles
1. Kyra Jones (M) def. Olivia Mikulcik, 8-6
2. Claire Whitaker (M) def. Gracie Turner, 8-5
3. Juilanne Schmitz (M) def. Shonna Rose Todd, 8-3
4. Sydney Naber (C) def. Greer Miller, 8-2
Doubles
1. Jones / Whitaker (M) def. Mikulcik/ Turner, 8-0
2. K’Lee Taylor / Natalia Karvonous (M) def. Sydney Naber/ Kaitlyn Price, 8-0
3. Schmitz / English (M) def. Sophie Hendley/ Emma Fennel, 8-1
