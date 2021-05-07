Boys

Murray 5, Calloway 4

Singles

1. Isaac Schwepher (C)  def. Brendan Dahncke, 8-0

2. Isaac Martin (C)  def. Trevor Cunha, 8-1

3. Grant Whitaker (M) def. Caden Emerson, 8-2

4. Dhevin Patel (M) def. Caleb Johnson, 8-6

5. Kevin Dawson (C) def. Ashkahn Nabavi, 8-5

6. Peter Kerrick (M) def. Jayden Morris, 8-2

Doubles

1. Schwepher / Martin (C) def. Dahncke/ Whitaker, 8-2

2. Josh Tucker/ Patel (M) def. Johnson/ Dawson, 8-3

3. Kerrick/ Nabavi (M) def. Emerson/ Morris, 8-6

Girls

Murray 6, Calloway 3

 

Singles

1. Kyra Jones (M) def. Olivia Mikulcik, 8-6

2. Claire Whitaker (M) def. Gracie Turner, 8-5

3. Juilanne Schmitz (M) def. Shonna Rose Todd, 8-3

4. Sydney Naber (C)  def. Greer Miller, 8-2

Doubles

1. Jones / Whitaker (M) def. Mikulcik/ Turner, 8-0

2. K’Lee Taylor / Natalia Karvonous (M) def. Sydney Naber/ Kaitlyn Price, 8-0

3. Schmitz / English (M) def. Sophie Hendley/ Emma Fennel, 8-1