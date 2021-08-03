MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is proud to introduce the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame. Before the end of July, the eight members of the 2021 class will be released in alphabetical order, one day at a time. Check GoRacers.com and the social media channels of the Racers as we reveal the 2021 class.
The MSU Hall of Fame is proud to select former Racer rifle student-athlete and multiple All-America selection, Marra Hastings (1997-2000), who won the 1997 NCAA Air Rifle championship and becomes the ninth from MSU Rifle to be selected for the Hall of Fame.
Hastings, now Marra McMillan, is the fifth of the class of eight to be revealed as she joins Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1998-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78) and Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89) who have been revealed in recent days.
It didn’t take long for Hastings to assert herself as not only one of the top competitors in the Ohio Valley Conference, but also nationally when she came out of Kingston, Washington, North Kitsap High School to Murray State in the fall of 1996.
In a remarkably consistent performance from freshman year to senior, Hastings racked up four OVC team championships under MSU hall of famer Coach Elvis Green. During her time at MSU, she helped extend the Racers’ OVC championship winning streak to seven in a row, as the Racers won the first seven titles in the history of OVC competition.
Helping her team to great success, Hastings made it a clean sweep of becoming All-OVC in both the smallbore and air rifle in all four seasons, giving her a perfect 8-of-8 in All-OVC honors.
In 1997, Hastings did it when it counted most and won the NCAA Air Rifle Championship. As of 2021, she is one of six Racers that have won seven NCAA individual titles. Hastings earned NCAA All-America honors in both guns, in each of her four years at MSU.
Hastings was team captain for Coach Green twice and was also selected for the USA Rifle Development Team.
“Being from Washington State, I never imagined I would find myself going to college across the country, so far away from all friends and family,” Hastings said. “All it took was one visit to Murray State University and meeting the amazing staff and Coach Elvis Green. My experience at MSU had such an impact on my life both personally and professionally. The bond you develop with your coach and teammates lasts a lifetime. To be selected for the 2021 MSU Hall of Fame is an honor that means so much to me.”
Hastings earned a degree in sociology and psychology from Murray State University in 2000.
Marra McMillan lives in Paducah with her husband Zack and their children Alex and Sophie.
Marra Hastings Notes
·1997-2000 part of four-straight OVC Championships
·Four All-OVC Air Rifle awards
·Four All-OVC Smallbore awards
·2000 OVC Smallbore MVP
·1997 NCAA Air Rifle Champion
·2000 College Rifle Association second team smallbore, honorable mention air rifle
·Two time team captain
·USA Rifle National Development Team.
MSU Hall of Fame Weekend
The 2021 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction dinner Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by visiting the CFSB Center ticket office between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 270-809-3000
The Murray State Hall of Fame was launched in 1965 with an inaugural class consisting of Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57). The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
