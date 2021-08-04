MURRAY — Murray State Athletics is introducing the class of 2021 of the MSU Hall of Fame. The eight members of the 2021 class will be released in alphabetical order, one day at a time. Check GoRacers.com and the social media channels of the Racers as it reveals the 2021 class.
The MSU Hall of Fame has selected former Racer volleyball student-athlete Scottie Ingram (2013-16), a three-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the year as also the fourth from Racer Volleyball to be selected for the Hall of Fame.
She is the seventh of the eight-person 2021 class to be revealed, including Coach Tevester Anderson (men’s basketball 1998-03), Shane Andrus (football 2000-02), Martyn Brewer (track & field 1974-78), Eric Crigler (football, 1985-89), Marra Hastings (rifle (1997-00) and Delaney Howson (women’s golf 2010-14).
Arriving at MSU in the fall of 2013 from Solsberry, Indiana and Eastern Greene High School, Ingram was recruited by Coach Dave Schwepker.
Ingram showed tremendous consistency. She burst on the scene in her sophomore season by leading the OVC with 3.66 kills per game and becoming 2014 OVC Player of the Year. She followed that up with two more Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2016. This coincided with the Racers’ three straight OVC regular season titles when Ingram teamed with many other talented players to create the greatest period of winning in Racer history.
In her final three seasons, the Racers were 76-28 (.730) overall, 44-4 (.916) in the OVC and an amazing 33-1 (.970) at Racer Arena. The Racers hosted the OVC Tournament three times and won it twice to make NCAA appearances in 2014 and 2016.
Ingram became the first Racer to have her number retired when her No. 7 as it was raised to the rafters of Racer Arena on senior night in 2016.
Ingram was also outstanding in the classroom, where she graduated with a business administration degree in 2016. She was an OVC Academic Medal of Honor winner in all four years at MSU. She stayed on and earned an MBA from Murray State and also worked for a time in the MSU Athletics department.
Scottie Ingram Notes
·Three-time OVC Player of the Year and All-OVC in 2014, 2015, 2016
· 2016 American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region
· 2014, 2015, 2016 three-straight OVC regular season team championships
· 2014, 2016 OVC Tournament Team champions
· 2015 All-OVC Tournament Team
· 2016 OVC Tournament MVP.
· Led OVC with 4.28 kills per game and her 530 kills ranked 14th in the nation.
·2016 NCAA Tournament – she Ingram went out with a match-high 24 kills and hit .339 in MSU’s four-set loss to No. 10 UCLA.
· 2016 senior season - recorded 20 double-doubles and had double-digit kills in all but two matches.
· 2016 became second OVC three-time POY - joined Jacksonville State’s Abbey Breit (2005-07) as the only other three-time winner.
· First in MSU Volleyball to have number retired. Her No. 7 retired in 2016.
· 2016 Became all-time kills leader (1,598) No. 14 in OVC as of 2021.
· When finished in 2016, she was ranked in the top-10 in career kills (1st), attacks (1st) and digs (10th).
· Part of amazing three-year run of team success including: 76-28 (.730) overall, 44-4 (.916) OVC, 33-1 (.970) home.
· 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 OVC Academic Medal of Honor.
· Fourth volleyball player to be selected for the MSU Hall of Fame.
· Two-time All-State in Indiana at Eastern Greene High School.
· Led the Thunderbirds to a 136-15 record in four seasons.
The Murray State Hall of Fame was launched in 1965 with an inaugural class consisting of Harlan Brodie (Football, 1927-1930), Joe Fulks (Basketball, 1941-42), Marshall Gage (Track & Field, 1957-61) and John Powless (Tennis, 1955-57). The 2021 class is the 39th to be inducted.
Ingram will join other MSU volleyball players in the Hall of Fame including Jill Doty-Misner (inducted 2007), Kim Koehler (inducted 2016) and Sarah Dearworth (inducted 2018).
MSU Hall of Fame Weekend
The 2021 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame will be honored at an induction dinner Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased by visiting the CFSB Center ticket office between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 270-809-3000.
