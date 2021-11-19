CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Murray State came into Thursday’s first-round match of the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament after already having far exceeded preseason expectations.
Picked to finish seventh, the Racers, bolstered by a powerful offense that had it ranked near the top of the NCAA for much of the season, finished tied for fourth and had, perhaps to their advantage, were faced with an opponent with whom they had unfinished business. UT Martin had the No. 4 seed by virtue of being swept by the Skyhawks in two matches at Martin, Tennessee.
Murray State, who emerged with the fifth seed, seemed to show how it felt about the situation by dispatching UTM Thursday afternoon in straight sets, 25-21, 31-29, 26-24, to advance in the event at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Racers will play the winner of a match Thursday evening between No. 1 and host Southeast Missouri and No. Eastern Illinois.
Results of that match were not known before press time Thursday.
Murray State’s main offensive weapon this season — freshman Brooke Lynn Watts — was huge again with 23 kills Thursday. Meanwhile, senior Kolby McClelland continued her solid play with 14.
Setter Bailey DeMier, another freshman, was superb Thursday as she tallied 46 assists in the match. And the always-reliable Becca Fernandez continued her strong play at the libero spot as the senior recorded 23 digs.
On the day, the Racers (18-11) recorded 54 total kills to UTM’s 45. Murray State also had six more digs than the Skyhawks (15-16).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.