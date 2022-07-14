MURRAY – In an era when the Racer men’s basketball team dominated the Ohio Valley Conference, Paul King was a key component of creating excellence from his freshman season through senior year from 1987-91.
As the first Racer to win four-consecutive championships, King enters the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2022.
GoRacers.com is revealing the eight-person class one day at a time in July. This week Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football were revealed, as was Michelle Wenning of MSU women’s basketball.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men’s basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office.
Arriving in Murray from Webster Groves High School in St. Louis where he was a Street & Smith Prep Honorable Mention All-America, King jumped right in as a freshman. The rookie played a key role for the 1987-88 team, one of Murray State’s all-time clutch squads. King started 30 games and became the team’s defensive stopper. He was part of the Racers’ 1988 NCAA Tournament upset when the 14th seeded Racers defeated 3rd seeded North Carolina State. King played 38 minutes in the win over the Wolfpack and 32 minutes against Kansas in a near upset that would’ve sent the Racers to the NCAA Sweet 16.
Murray State Basketball is honoring the 1987-88 team at Racer Hoopalooza on July 29.
Playing with MSU Hall of Famers Jeff Martin, Don Mann, Popeye Jones and Frank Allen, King was never asked to be the go-to guy in scoring. However, as he played with MSU’s first, fourth, nine and 14th all-time scorers, King still joined the 1000-Point Club as the 22nd Racer to reach the magic number in 1991.
If the OVC would’ve featured a Defensive Player of the Year (it wasn’t initiated until 2009), King would’ve certainly been honored once or twice. He was third all-time at Murray State with 121 steals when he finished playing, a total that still ranks him 17th in 2022.
King proved that he could shoot the 3-pointer as well. He ranked in the top-25 nationally in the 1989-90 season by going 46-of-98 for a percentage of .469, a performance that is still third all-time at MSU. His career 3-point percentage of .402 (173-402) is 15th at MSU in 2022. His 173 career made threes is still 10th.
