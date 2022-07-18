MURRAY — The greatest hitter in Racer Softball history, Jessica Twaddle, is part of the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame after a stellar four-year career from 2014-17.
GoRacers.com is revealing the eight-person class one day at a time in July. Already, Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of Racer football, Michelle Wenning of women’s basketball, Paul King of men’s basketball, and Melissa Spencer of women’s tennis, have been revealed.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kickoff) and a men’s basketball game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office.
In a program that only played its 13th season in 2022, Twaddle’s career statistics certainly will continue to be the gold standard for hitters in seasons to come. In four seasons spanning 217 games, the Franklin, Tennessee native is still the Racers’ leader with a career batting average of .374 and ranks first in career hits with 234. Her 30 home runs are third, 49 doubles are second and her 143 RBIs are also first in program history. Twaddle’s .618 slugging percentage and 1,070 OPS are also marks that have and will continue to stand the test of time.
Twaddle won the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice in 2015 and 2017 and has won two of the three MVP awards in Racer history, with the other being Jenna Bradley in 2011, MSU’s first Hall of Famer, who was inducted in 2020.
Twaddle was outstanding in the classroom as she majored in economics and earned two degrees in the field from MSU and was named CoSida Academic All-America in 2015 and 2017, one of only four MSU student-athletes to win the award twice. Twaddle won three OVC Medal of Honor honors and was named Scholar Athlete in 2016 and 2017. On her way out of the league, she was named to the Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award in 2017.
Giving back to the game in her professional career, Twaddle is in her fourth school year as assistant coach with the Abilene Christian University softball program.
