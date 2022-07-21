MURRAY — Long time athletics administrative assistant, Cheryl Whitaker, has been announced as part of the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Whitaker makes the July reveal complete as GoRacers.com introduced the eight-person class one day at a time this month. Cheryl Whitaker joins other Racer greats in the 2022 class including Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football, Michelle Wenning of women’s basketball, Paul King of men’s basketball, Melissa Spencer of women’s tennis, Jessica Twaddle of softball and Dianne Woodside of women’s track & field.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men’s basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office.Whitaker becomes the 12th selection to a wing of the Hall of Fame called The Hall of Distinction. This area of the Murray State Hall of Fame highlights people who were not coaches or players, but were support staff, donors and friends of Racer Athletics.
“I was surprised to say the least and I am completely humbled to be selected,” said Whitaker who joins her husband, Bill, who was a long-time athletics faculty representative and was inducted in 2013. “For me, it was the people at Murray State that were and continue to be special to me and my love of working in athletics. My time in the department allowed me to have a wonderful career. Yes, it was hard work, but it was very rewarding.”
While she worked with many of the sports teams and coaches with the Racers from 1985-08, her main duties were with the men’s basketball program. Whitaker was an amazing talent in organizing the program when it came to budget, travel, camps and general day-to-day operations.
Whitaker began working for Coach Steve Newton in 1985 and eventually had a part of the winning program efforts for coaches Scott Edgar, Mark Gottfried, Tevester Anderson, Mick Cronin, Billy Kennedy and Steve Prohm, who is currently in his second run as MSU head coach and was an assistant on Kennedy’s staff.
Whitaker speaks fondly of her first years with Coach Newton’s staff as they all learned computers together during a time when new technology was changing the way work was done. For 23 years, she had a front row seat to great coaches who attracted great players to a great university.
