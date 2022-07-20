MURRAY — When Dianne Woodside arrived at Murray State from the Bahamas in the fall of 1987, her talent and competitive spirit helped her create a lasting legacy in women’s track & field as she set standard in several events from 1987-90. Woodside is now part of the 2022 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame.
GoRacers.com is revealing the eight-person class one day at a time in July. Those already revealed include Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football, Michelle Wenning of women’s basketball, Paul King of men’s basketball, Melissa Spencer of women’s tennis and Jessica Twaddle of softball.
Murray State fans are invited to attend the Hall of Fame dinner on the night of Nov. 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized Nov. 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1 p.m. kick off) and a men’s basketball game against a yet to be determined opponent. Tickets to the dinner can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office.
When Coach Margaret Simmons founded the MSU women’s track & field program in 1968, talented young people like Diane Woodside was the kind of student-athlete Simmons envisioned attracting to Murray.
One example of Woodside’s lasting ability is the fact that she still holds records at Murray State for what is approaching 24 years and some that are 30 years old. Her career is still the standard in the long jump and the triple jump for indoors at MSU and 24 years after she set the outdoor triple jump mark in 1988, her record is still there at MSU. In 1988, Woodside had the MSU record in the javelin and she also set the record for the 100m hurdles in 1989.
Diane Woodside becomes the ninth to be inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame in women’s track & field.
